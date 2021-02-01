Soccer: Milan keep lead as top teams all triumph

ROME, FEB 1 - AC Milan remained two points clear at the top of Serie A by beating Bologna 2-1 in a weekend of action in which all the top teams triumphed. Milan have 46 points from 20 games, two points more than second-placed Inter, who thrashed Benevento 4-0. AS Roma are four points further back in third after beating Hellas Verona 3-1 at home. Champions Juventus, who won 2-0 at Sampdoria, are fourth with 39 points and a game in hand. (ANSA).