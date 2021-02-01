Lunedì 01 Febbraio 2021 | 14:29

ROME
Skiing: Goggia out of worlds after breaking knee

ROME
Golf: Molinari back in top 100 after 10th spot at Farmers

LUCCA

CUNEO
Man, 23, killed by avalanche

ROME
Almost all Italy's pupils finally back in school

BRESCIA
Couple die falling into gully in front of daughter, 5

ROME
444,000 jobs lost in Dec over yr - ISTAT

ROME
Soccer: Milan keep lead as top teams all triumph

ROME
Myanmar: Italy condemns arrests

ROME
COVID restrictions eased as most of Italy turns yellow

ROME
Parties hold talks with Fico on possible govt programme (2)

Infortunio
Bari, tegola per il neo acquisto Cianci: lesione a un piede

Tarantocontrolli della ps
Martina Franca, ruba offerte in chiesa: bloccato dal parroco e arrestato dalla Ps

Materamaltrattamenti in famiglia
Matera, picchia moglie e figli e li minaccia con pistola: arrestato 54enne tunisino

FoggiaLa decisione
Foggia, sparò da balcone a Capodanno: Consiglio comunale sfiducia presidente «pistolero»

Baricorsi e dress code
Caso ex giudice Bellomo, il processo via da Bari e «retrocede»: atti a pm di Bergamo

Potenzadati regionali
Civid in Basilicata, 15 nuovi casi su 256 tamponi durante week end: tasso positività pari al 5,85%

Batambbiente
Bisceglie, rissa sulle antenne: scambio di accuse tra Angarano e Spina

Brindisile indagini
Brindisi, scandalo Fallimentare: ecco la rete degli incarichi agli amici di Galiano. Oggi gli interrogatori

HomeIl ministro
Squinzano, dagli alloggi ai voi ai contributi: i presunti intrecci tra politica e clan

Covid Puglia.... Regione ancora in arancione, è protesta: «Ed Emiliano ringrazia!»

Adelfia, genitori positivi ma mandavano i figli a scuola: «Comportamenti irresponsabili»

Brindisi, così il giudice Galiano punta ai soldi del Psr: ipotesi di truffa alla Regione

Consulenze ai «trombati» alle elezioni: bufera su Emiliano. «Su Riccardi ci ripensi p sarà rottura»

Santeramo, dormiva in auto: viene assunto da imprenditore

ROME

Inter demolish Benevento 4-0

ROME, FEB 1 - AC Milan remained two points clear at the top of Serie A by beating Bologna 2-1 in a weekend of action in which all the top teams triumphed. Milan have 46 points from 20 games, two points more than second-placed Inter, who thrashed Benevento 4-0. AS Roma are four points further back in third after beating Hellas Verona 3-1 at home. Champions Juventus, who won 2-0 at Sampdoria, are fourth with 39 points and a game in hand. (ANSA).

