Myanmar: Italy condemns arrests

ROME, FEB 1 - The Italian foreign ministry said on Monday that "Italy firmly condemns the wave of arrests in Myanmar and calls for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and all the arrested political leaders". "The will of the peple clearly emerged in the latest elections and it should be respected," it said. "We are worried about this abrupt interruption in the process of democratic transition and we ask for the respect of human rights and fundamental liberties to be guaranteed". (ANSA).