Lunedì 01 Febbraio 2021 | 12:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Soccer: Milan keep lead as top teams all triumph

Soccer: Milan keep lead as top teams all triumph

 
ROME
Myanmar: Italy condemns arrests

Myanmar: Italy condemns arrests

 
ROME
COVID restrictions eased as most of Italy turns yellow

COVID restrictions eased as most of Italy turns yellow

 
ROME
Parties hold talks with Fico on possible govt programme (2)

Parties hold talks with Fico on possible govt programme (2)

 
ROME
Conte gives 'exploratory mandate' to House Speaker

Conte gives 'exploratory mandate' to House Speaker

 
ROME
Mattarella concludes crisis consultations

Mattarella concludes crisis consultations

 
ROME
M5S wants new Conte executive - Crimi

M5S wants new Conte executive - Crimi

 
ROME
COVID-19: 13,574 new cases in 24 hours, 477 deaths

COVID-19: 13,574 new cases in 24 hours, 477 deaths

 
ROME
We won't support Conte, ready for elections - Salvini

We won't support Conte, ready for elections - Salvini

 
ROME
COVID: Rt number down to 0.84 - ISS

COVID: Rt number down to 0.84 - ISS

 
ROME
Sporting prosecutors looking at Ibra-Lukaku 'voodoo' bust-up

Sporting prosecutors looking at Ibra-Lukaku 'voodoo' bust-up

 

Il Biancorosso

Infortunio
Bari, tegola per il neo acquisto Cianci: lesione a un piede

Bari, tegola per il neo acquisto Cianci: lesione a un piede

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariquesta mattina
Bari, protesta operatori Arpal: a rischio futuro di 128 formatori

Bari, protesta operatori Arpal: a rischio futuro di 128 formatori

 
Potenzacontrolli della ps
Potenza, ristorante cinese «sovraffollato»: multato titolare e chiuso il locale

Potenza, ristorante cinese "sovraffollato": multato titolare e chiuso il locale

 
Brindisile indagini
Brindisi, scandalo Fallimentare: ecco la rete degli incarichi agli amici di Galiano. Oggi gli interrogatori

Brindisi, scandalo Fallimentare: nella rete delle amicizie del giudice anche il ministro De Micheli. Oggi interrogatori

 
GdM.TVIl video
Foggia, così il presidente «pistolero» (centrodestra) diceva di votare Emiliano e Cosmai

Foggia, così il presidente «pistolero» (centrodestra) diceva di votare Emiliano e Cusmai

 
TarantoControlli dei CC
Massafra, in giro con dosi di cocaina e 1500 euro: arrestato 23enne

Massafra, in giro con dosi di cocaina e 1500 euro: arrestato 23enne

 
MateraControlli dei CC
A spasso con tirapugni e coltello: denunciate 2 persone durante il week end nel Materano

A spasso con tirapugni e coltello: denunciate 2 persone durante il week end nel Materano

 
HomeIl ministro
Squinzano, dagli alloggi ai voi ai contributi: i presunti intrecci tra politica e clan

Squinzano, dagli alloggi ai voti ai contributi: i presunti intrecci tra politica e clan

 
BatIl personaggio
Il Venerabile al servizio degli umili: il barlettano don Ruggero Caputo

Il Venerabile al servizio degli umili: il barlettano don Ruggero Caputo

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia.... Regione ancora in arancione, è protesta: «Ed Emiliano ringrazia!»

Covid Puglia, altri 1.069 casi (13% positività) e 13 morti. Regione arancione, è protesta: «Danni all'economia»

Brindisi, così il giudice Galiano punta ai soldi del Psr: ipotesi di truffa alla Regione

Brindisi, così il giudice Galiano puntava ai soldi del Psr: ipotesi di truffa alla Regione

Consulenze ai «trombati» alle elezioni: bufera su Emiliano. «Su Riccardi ci ripensi p sarà rottura»

Consulenze ai «trombati» alle elezioni: bufera su Emiliano. «Su Riccardi ci ripensi o sarà rottura»

Santeramo, dormiva in auto: viene assunto da imprenditore

Santeramo, dormiva in auto: viene assunto da imprenditore

Adelfia, genitori positivi ma mandavano i figli a scuola: «Comportamenti irresponsabili»

Adelfia, genitori positivi mandavano i figli a scuola: «Comportamenti irresponsabili»

ROME

Myanmar: Italy condemns arrests

Foreign min calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, other leaders

Myanmar: Italy condemns arrests

ROME, FEB 1 - The Italian foreign ministry said on Monday that "Italy firmly condemns the wave of arrests in Myanmar and calls for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and all the arrested political leaders". "The will of the peple clearly emerged in the latest elections and it should be respected," it said. "We are worried about this abrupt interruption in the process of democratic transition and we ask for the respect of human rights and fundamental liberties to be guaranteed". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it