ROME
Conte gives 'exploratory mandate' to House Speaker

ROME
Mattarella concludes crisis consultations

ROME
M5S wants new Conte executive - Crimi

ROME
COVID-19: 13,574 new cases in 24 hours, 477 deaths

ROME
We won't support Conte, ready for elections - Salvini

ROME
COVID: Rt number down to 0.84 - ISS

ROME
Sporting prosecutors looking at Ibra-Lukaku 'voodoo' bust-up

ROME
Son arrested over case of missing Bolzano couple

ROME
Man kills wife and 5-year-old son, then attempts suicide

ROME
Mattarella holds third day of crisis consultations

ROME
Not personal clash with Conte says Renzi

Bari calcio, il mediano Hamlili ceduto al Gubbio

BariIl virus
Focolaio Covid in Rssa di Adelfia, salgono a 75 i positivi

LecceIncidente stradale
Copertino, moto si schianta con recinzione: muore 28enne

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, sequestrati bene per il valore di 700mila euro a imprenditore agricolo

PotenzaL'ordinanza
Basilicata, da lunedì le scuole superiori tornano in presenza: potenziati i trasporti

Foggianel foggiano
Femminicidio Orta Nova: fermato tenta suicidio in carcere

Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla, tre gemelle omozigote: «dono» in tempo di Covid

MateraIn trasferta da Napoli
Vende orologi falsi a un anziano: arrestato truffatore a Matera

Batcontrolli dei CC
Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

Covid, la Puglia resta arancio, quasi tutta Italia verso il giallo. Forse la Basilicata diventa zona bianca

Taranto, la «Cavour» parla pugliese e si prepara per accogliere gli «F35» a decollo verticale

Scuola e Covid in Puglia, Emiliano: «Inconcepibile l'obbligo di frequenza in pandemia»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1069 nuovi casi su 8775 test (12,1%). Altri 24 decessi

Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: 6 arresti. Coinvolti anche 2 magistrati

ROME

Conte gives 'exploratory mandate' to House Speaker

Roberto Fico set to give response by Tuesday

ROME, JAN 29 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday gave Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico an "exploratory mandate" to see if it is possible to form a new government based on the same coalition that backed outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive. Conte quit as premier on Tuesday after ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis pf government in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic by pulling its support for the government. Fico is set to get back to Mattarella by Tuesday after talks. (ANSA).

