Conte gives 'exploratory mandate' to House Speaker

ROME, JAN 29 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday gave Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico an "exploratory mandate" to see if it is possible to form a new government based on the same coalition that backed outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive. Conte quit as premier on Tuesday after ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis pf government in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic by pulling its support for the government. Fico is set to get back to Mattarella by Tuesday after talks. (ANSA).