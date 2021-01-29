M5S wants new Conte executive - Crimi

ROME, JAN 29 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) told President Sergio Mattarella that it wants a new government led by outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte during consultations on Italy's government crisis, leader Vito Crimi said after the talks. "To President Mattarella we expressed our willingness to talk to those who have the interest of the country at heart for a political government, stating with the parties in the ruling majority, but with a pact for the parliamentary term," Crimi said. "For the M5S, the only person capable of leading this government is Giuseppe Conte". (ANSA).