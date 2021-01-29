Venerdì 29 Gennaio 2021 | 19:09

ROME
Mattarella concludes crisis consultations

ROME
Mattarella concludes crisis consultations

 
ROME
M5S wants new Conte executive - Crimi

ROME
M5S wants new Conte executive - Crimi

 
ROME
COVID-19: 13,574 new cases in 24 hours, 477 deaths

ROME
COVID-19: 13,574 new cases in 24 hours, 477 deaths

 
ROME
We won't support Conte, ready for elections - Salvini

ROME
We won't support Conte, ready for elections - Salvini

 
ROME
COVID: Rt number down to 0.84 - ISS

ROME
COVID: Rt number down to 0.84 - ISS

 
ROME
Sporting prosecutors looking at Ibra-Lukaku 'voodoo' bust-up

ROME
Sporting prosecutors looking at Ibra-Lukaku 'voodoo' bust-up

 
ROME
Son arrested over case of missing Bolzano couple

ROME
Son arrested over case of missing Bolzano couple

 
ROME
Man kills wife and 5-year-old son, then attempts suicide

ROME
Man kills wife and 5-year-old son, then attempts suicide

 
ROME
Mattarella holds third day of crisis consultations

ROME
Mattarella holds third day of crisis consultations

 
ROME
Not personal clash with Conte says Renzi

ROME
Not personal clash with Conte says Renzi

 
ROME
COVID: 14,372 more cases, 492 more victims

ROME
COVID: 14,372 more cases, 492 more victims

 

Serie C
Bari calcio, il mediano Hamlili ceduto al Gubbio

Serie C
Bari calcio, il mediano Hamlili ceduto al Gubbio

 

BariIl virus
Bari, l'assessore Petruzzelli in quarantena: positivi al Covid 19 figli e moglie

Bari
Bari, l'assessore Petruzzelli in quarantena: positivi al Covid 19 figli e moglie

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, sequestrati bene per il valore di 700mila euro a imprenditore agricolo

Taranto
Taranto, sequestrati bene per il valore di 700mila euro a imprenditore agricolo

 
PotenzaL'ordinanza
Basilicata, da lunedì le scuole superiori tornano in presenza: potenziati i trasporti

Potenza
Basilicata, da lunedì le scuole superiori tornano in presenza: potenziati i trasporti

 
Foggianel foggiano
Femminicidio Orta Nova: fermato tenta suicidio in carcere

Foggia
Femminicidio Orta Nova: fermato tenta suicidio in carcere. La figlia della vittima: «Aiutateci a capire»

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla, tre gemelle omozigote: «dono» in tempo di Covid

Brindisi
Francavilla, tre gemelle omozigote: «dono» in tempo di Covid

 
MateraIn trasferta da Napoli
Vende orologi falsi a un anziano: arrestato truffatore a Matera

Matera
Vende orologi falsi a un anziano: arrestato truffatore a Matera

 
LecceNel Salento
Matino, focolaio in una Rsa: 74 contagiati, anche 27 operatori

Lecce
Matino, focolaio in una Rsa: 74 contagiati, anche 27 operatori

 
Batcontrolli dei CC
Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

Bat
Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

 

Covid, la Puglia resta arancio, quasi tutta Italia verso il giallo. Forse la Basilicata diventa zona bianca

Covid, la Puglia resta arancio, quasi tutta Italia in giallo. Basilicata in zona bianca?

Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: 6 arresti. Coinvolti anche 2 magistrati

Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: un giudice tra i 6 arrestati. Indagate 21 persone, anche due magistrati. Tutti i nomi

Taranto, la «Cavour» parla pugliese e si prepara per accogliere gli «F35» a decollo verticale

Taranto, la «Cavour» parla pugliese e si prepara per accogliere gli «F35» a decollo verticale

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi costante (+1.159) ma cresce numero decessi (+34) e tasso positività (12,3%)

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi costante (+1.159) ma cresce numero decessi (+34) e tasso positività (12,3%)

Morto a Santa Domingo Francesco Cavallari: aveva 84 anni il re delle cliniche di Bari

Morto a Santo Domingo Francesco Cavallari: aveva 84 anni il re delle cliniche di Bari

ROME

Mattarella concludes crisis consultations

Centre right reiterates call for early elections

Mattarella concludes crisis consultations

ROME, JAN 29 - President Sergio Mattarella met the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the parties belonging to the centre-right opposition on the final day of formal consultations on Italy's government crisis on Friday. On Thursday the head of state met, among others, the party that triggered the crisis in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic by pulling its support for Giuseppe Conte's executive, ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV). Two of the parties in what was the ruling coalition, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the left-wing LeU group, told Mattarella on Thursday that they were in favour of him handing a new mandate for Conte to form what would be his third government. The M5S called for this too on Friday. The hypothesis of a 'Conte Ter' administration had looked to be the most likely conclusion to the crisis after Conte's effort to replace IV with 'constructor' lawmakers from outside the coalition failed, prompting the PD and the M5S to stop ruling out patching things up with Renzi. But the chances of a third Conte government seemed to decrease on Thursday, with Renzi talking about the possibility of a government of national unity, perhaps led by a figure from outside the world of politics. Conte, who quit as premier on Tuesday, remains at the helm of government during the crisis for day-to-day business. League leader Matteo Salvini said the parties of the centre-right opposition called for early elections when they met Mattarella on Friday. "We expressed concern about this incompetent government," Salvini said. "A rapid solution is needed. "We again presented our request for elections, then a government with a cohesive programme and a solid majority (in parliament). "(We are) totally willing to cooperate on measures that are useful to the Italian people. "We won't support this ruling majority". He said the measures the centre right was willing to cooperate on before eventual elections were the COVID-19 Recovery Plan, the coronavirus vaccination plan and measures to support workers and businesses affected by the pandemic and the related restrictions The options for Mattarella, who as president is the arbiter of Italian politics, at the end of the consultations include giving someone a mandate to try and form a new government or calling a new round of talks. (ANSA).

