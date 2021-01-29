We won't support Conte, ready for elections - Salvini

(see related story) ROME, JAN 29 - League leader Matteo Salvini said the parties of the centre-right opposition called for early elections when they met President Sergio Mattarella on Friday during the consultations on the crisis of government. "We expressed concern about this incompetent government," Salvini said. "A rapid solution is needed. "We again presented our request for elections, then a government with a cohesive programme and a solid majority (in parliament). "(We are) totally willing to cooperate on measures that are useful to the Italian people. "We won't support this ruling majority". He said the measures the centre right was willing to cooperate on before eventual elections were the COVID-19 Recovery Plan, the coronavirus vaccination plan and measures to support workers and businesses affected by the pandemic and the related restrictions. (ANSA).