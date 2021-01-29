Venerdì 29 Gennaio 2021 | 17:27

ROME

COVID: Rt number down to 0.84 - ISS

Risk level improving, but upswing possible says report

COVID: Rt number down to 0.84 - ISS

ROME, JAN 29 - The average Rt reproduction number for COVID-19 in Italy dropped to 0.84 in the period between January 6 and 19, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), It said the range was down to 0.75-0.98, taking the upper limit below one. It said there had been an "improvement in the general level of risk, with a significant increase in low-risk regions". It said only one region, Umbria, was high risk, down from four in the previous report, while 10 regions-autonomous provinces were moderate risk and 10 were low risk. Nevertheless, the report warned that the "epidemic remains in a delicate phase and a new rapid increase in the number of cases is possible in the coming weeks" if the COVID-19 prevention measures are not "rigorously maintained". . (ANSA).

