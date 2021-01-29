Sporting prosecutors looking at Ibra-Lukaku 'voodoo' bust-up

ROME, JAN 29 - The Italian Soccer Federation's (FIGC) sporting prosecutor is looking into the ugly bust-up between AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter's Romelu Lukaku during Tuesday's Italian Cup quarterfinal, FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said Friday. . Ibrahimovic is suspected of directing a jibe about voodoo at Lukaku during the row. Gravina said the FIGC prosecutor has requested to have the referee's report on the incident, which has cost both players a one-match suspension in the Cup. The reading of Ibrahimovic's lips suggest he refereed to Lukaku's "voodoo shit" in a clash at the end of the first half in which the players threatened each other and almost came to blows. The Belgium forward, who is black, was also upset about a reference to his mother. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Friday that Ibrahimovic is not guilty of racism. "The row between Ibra and Lukaku was not a nice show," Pioli told a news conference ahead of the Serie A leaders' league clash with Bologna. "But I was a player too and these things can happen. "I don't agree with it and I don't justify it, but it is necessary to draw a line under it. "Ibra is not racist, period.". Commentators have said the jibe may have been a reference to a remark by an official at Lukaku's former club Everton, who said his refusal to extend his contract with the Liverpool side was linked to voodoo. Both players were booked for the clash during Inter's 2-1 win over Milan. Ibrahimovic, who scored Milan's goal, was sent off in the second half for a second yellow card. Lukaku equalised with a penalty and Christian Eriksen sent Inter into the semifinals with a stoppage-time freekick. (ANSA).