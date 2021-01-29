Venerdì 29 Gennaio 2021 | 15:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Sporting prosecutors looking at Ibra-Lukaku 'voodoo' bust-up

Sporting prosecutors looking at Ibra-Lukaku 'voodoo' bust-up

 
ROME
Son arrested over case of missing Bolzano couple

Son arrested over case of missing Bolzano couple

 
ROME
Man kills wife and 5-year-old son, then attempts suicide

Man kills wife and 5-year-old son, then attempts suicide

 
ROME
Mattarella holds third day of crisis consultations

Mattarella holds third day of crisis consultations

 
ROME
Not personal clash with Conte says Renzi

Not personal clash with Conte says Renzi

 
ROME
COVID: 14,372 more cases, 492 more victims

COVID: 14,372 more cases, 492 more victims

 
ROME
COVID: One Italian region dark red in new EU map

COVID: One Italian region dark red in new EU map

 
NEW YORK
Botticelli fetches over $92 mn at auction

Botticelli fetches over $92 mn at auction

 
ROME
Italian gets 18 years for kidnapping French millionaire

Italian gets 18 years for kidnapping French millionaire

 
VENICE
Venice anti-semitic hackers cited

Venice anti-semitic hackers cited

 
ROME
Italy down 1 to 52nd in Transparency graft rankings

Italy down 1 to 52nd in Transparency graft rankings

 

Il Biancorosso

il pre-partita
Bari, Auteri: «Con il Teramo un test importante»

Bari, Auteri: «Con il Teramo un test importante»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLe dichiarazioni
Scuola e Covid in Puglia, Emiliano: «Inconcepibile l'obbligo di frequenza in pandemia»

Scuola e Covid, Emiliano: «Inconcepibile l'obbligo di frequenza in pandemia. Bene che la Puglia resti arancio»

 
PotenzaLe dichiarazioni
Nucleare, Bardi: «'No' della Basilicata su solide motivazioni»

Nucleare, Bardi: «'No' della Basilicata su solide motivazioni»

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, aggredì la compagna perché il figlio neonato piangeva: divieto di avvicinamento

Taranto, aggredì la compagna perché il figlio neonato piangeva: divieto di avvicinamento

 
Foggianel foggiano
Femminicidio Orta Nova: fermato tenta suicidio in carcere

Femminicidio Orta Nova: fermato tenta suicidio in carcere

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla, tre gemelle omozigote: «dono» in tempo di Covid

Francavilla, tre gemelle omozigote: «dono» in tempo di Covid

 
MateraIn trasferta da Napoli
Vende orologi falsi a un anziano: arrestato truffatore a Matera

Vende orologi falsi a un anziano: arrestato truffatore a Matera

 
LecceNel Salento
Matino, focolaio in una Rsa: 74 contagiati, anche 27 operatori

Matino, focolaio in una Rsa: 74 contagiati, anche 27 operatori

 
Batcontrolli dei CC
Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

 

i più letti

Covid, la Puglia resta arancio, quasi tutta Italia verso il giallo. Forse la Basilicata diventa zona bianca

Covid, la Puglia resta arancio, quasi tutta Italia in giallo. Basilicata in zona bianca?

Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: 6 arresti. Coinvolti anche 2 magistrati

Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: un giudice tra i 6 arrestati. Indagate 21 persone, anche due magistrati. Tutti i nomi

Taranto, la «Cavour» parla pugliese e si prepara per accogliere gli «F35» a decollo verticale

Taranto, la «Cavour» parla pugliese e si prepara per accogliere gli «F35» a decollo verticale

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi costante (+1.159) ma cresce numero decessi (+34) e tasso positività (12,3%)

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi costante (+1.159) ma cresce numero decessi (+34) e tasso positività (12,3%)

Morto a Santa Domingo Francesco Cavallari: aveva 84 anni il re delle cliniche di Bari

Morto a Santo Domingo Francesco Cavallari: aveva 84 anni il re delle cliniche di Bari

ROME

Sporting prosecutors looking at Ibra-Lukaku 'voodoo' bust-up

Swedish striker is not racist says Milan boss Pioli

Sporting prosecutors looking at Ibra-Lukaku 'voodoo' bust-up

ROME, JAN 29 - The Italian Soccer Federation's (FIGC) sporting prosecutor is looking into the ugly bust-up between AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter's Romelu Lukaku during Tuesday's Italian Cup quarterfinal, FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said Friday. . Ibrahimovic is suspected of directing a jibe about voodoo at Lukaku during the row. Gravina said the FIGC prosecutor has requested to have the referee's report on the incident, which has cost both players a one-match suspension in the Cup. The reading of Ibrahimovic's lips suggest he refereed to Lukaku's "voodoo shit" in a clash at the end of the first half in which the players threatened each other and almost came to blows. The Belgium forward, who is black, was also upset about a reference to his mother. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Friday that Ibrahimovic is not guilty of racism. "The row between Ibra and Lukaku was not a nice show," Pioli told a news conference ahead of the Serie A leaders' league clash with Bologna. "But I was a player too and these things can happen. "I don't agree with it and I don't justify it, but it is necessary to draw a line under it. "Ibra is not racist, period.". Commentators have said the jibe may have been a reference to a remark by an official at Lukaku's former club Everton, who said his refusal to extend his contract with the Liverpool side was linked to voodoo. Both players were booked for the clash during Inter's 2-1 win over Milan. Ibrahimovic, who scored Milan's goal, was sent off in the second half for a second yellow card. Lukaku equalised with a penalty and Christian Eriksen sent Inter into the semifinals with a stoppage-time freekick. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it