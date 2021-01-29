Son arrested over case of missing Bolzano couple

Sporting prosecutors looking at Ibra-Lukaku 'voodoo' bust-up
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: un giudice tra i 6 arrestati. Indagate 21 persone, anche due magistrati. Tutti i nomi
Covid in Puglia, curva contagi costante (+1.159) ma cresce numero decessi (+34) e tasso positività (12,3%)
ROME
29 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 29 - The son of a couple from the province of Bolzano who have been missing since January 4 was arrested overnight. Benno Neumair, 30, is suspected of killing his parents, Peter Neumair and Laura Perselli, and hiding their bodies. The suspect's lawyer said he turned himself in. Sources said prosecutors had contacted him after a breakthrough in the investigation. He was taken to the prison in Bolzano's via Dante. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su