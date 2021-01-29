Son arrested over case of missing Bolzano couple

ROME, JAN 29 - The son of a couple from the province of Bolzano who have been missing since January 4 was arrested overnight. Benno Neumair, 30, is suspected of killing his parents, Peter Neumair and Laura Perselli, and hiding their bodies. The suspect's lawyer said he turned himself in. Sources said prosecutors had contacted him after a breakthrough in the investigation. He was taken to the prison in Bolzano's via Dante. (ANSA).