Venerdì 29 Gennaio 2021 | 13:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Man kills wife and 5-year-old son, then attempts suicide

Man kills wife and 5-year-old son, then attempts suicide

 
ROME
Mattarella holds third day of crisis consultations

Mattarella holds third day of crisis consultations

 
ROME
Not personal clash with Conte says Renzi

Not personal clash with Conte says Renzi

 
ROME
COVID: 14,372 more cases, 492 more victims

COVID: 14,372 more cases, 492 more victims

 
ROME
COVID: One Italian region dark red in new EU map

COVID: One Italian region dark red in new EU map

 
NEW YORK
Botticelli fetches over $92 mn at auction

Botticelli fetches over $92 mn at auction

 
ROME
Italian gets 18 years for kidnapping French millionaire

Italian gets 18 years for kidnapping French millionaire

 
VENICE
Venice anti-semitic hackers cited

Venice anti-semitic hackers cited

 
ROME
Italy down 1 to 52nd in Transparency graft rankings

Italy down 1 to 52nd in Transparency graft rankings

 
NAPLES
120 probed for Camorra members getting basic income

120 probed for Camorra members getting basic income

 
ROME
Homicides down in lockdown, femicides up - report

Homicides down in lockdown, femicides up - report

 

Il Biancorosso

il pre-partita
Bari, Auteri: «Con il Teramo un test importante»

Bari, Auteri: «Con il Teramo un test importante»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLe dichiarazioni
Nucleare, Bardi: «'No' della Basilicata su solide motivazioni»

Nucleare, Bardi: «'No' della Basilicata su solide motivazioni»

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, aggredì la compagna perché il figlio neonato piangeva: divieto di avvicinamento

Taranto, aggredì la compagna perché il figlio neonato piangeva: divieto di avvicinamento

 
Foggianel foggiano
Femminicidio Orta Nova: fermato tenta suicidio in carcere

Femminicidio Orta Nova: fermato tenta suicidio in carcere

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla, tre gemelle omozigote: «dono» in tempo di Covid

Francavilla, tre gemelle omozigote: «dono» in tempo di Covid

 
MateraIn trasferta da Napoli
Vende orologi falsi a un anziano: arrestato truffatore a Matera

Vende orologi falsi a un anziano: arrestato truffatore a Matera

 
BariL'operazione
Bari, sequestrati al porto 500 litri di superalcolico albanese di contrabbando: denunciato autista bus

Bari, sequestrati al porto 500 litri di superalcolico albanese di contrabbando: denunciato autista bus

 
LecceNel Salento
Matino, focolaio in una Rsa: 74 contagiati, anche 27 operatori

Matino, focolaio in una Rsa: 74 contagiati, anche 27 operatori

 
Batcontrolli dei CC
Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

 

i più letti

Covid, la Puglia resta arancio, quasi tutta Italia verso il giallo. Forse la Basilicata diventa zona bianca

Covid, la Puglia resta arancio, quasi tutta Italia in giallo. Basilicata in zona bianca?

Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: 6 arresti. Coinvolti anche 2 magistrati

Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: un giudice tra i 6 arrestati. Indagate 21 persone, anche due magistrati. Tutti i nomi

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi costante (+1.159) ma cresce numero decessi (+34) e tasso positività (12,3%)

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi costante (+1.159) ma cresce numero decessi (+34) e tasso positività (12,3%)

Taranto, la «Cavour» parla pugliese e si prepara per accogliere gli «F35» a decollo verticale

Taranto, la «Cavour» parla pugliese e si prepara per accogliere gli «F35» a decollo verticale

Morto a Santa Domingo Francesco Cavallari: aveva 84 anni il re delle cliniche di Bari

Morto a Santo Domingo Francesco Cavallari: aveva 84 anni il re delle cliniche di Bari

ROME

Man kills wife and 5-year-old son, then attempts suicide

39-yr-old threw himself from 2nd floor of building

Man kills wife and 5-year-old son, then attempts suicide

ROME, JAN 29 - A man murdered his wife and his five-year-old son early on Friday in the town of Carmagnola, near Turin, and then attempted suicide by throwing himself from the balcony of the family's second-floor apartment, sources said. Alexandro Riccio, 39, survived the fall and is being treated at Turin's CTO hospital for broken bones. He left a note saying "I take you with me" the sources said. He has been put under arrest by Carabinieri police, who were called to the crime scene by neighbours. The murdered woman was named as 39-year-old Teodora Casasanta. She wanted to leave Riccio, the sources said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it