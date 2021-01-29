Man kills wife and 5-year-old son, then attempts suicide

ROME, JAN 29 - A man murdered his wife and his five-year-old son early on Friday in the town of Carmagnola, near Turin, and then attempted suicide by throwing himself from the balcony of the family's second-floor apartment, sources said. Alexandro Riccio, 39, survived the fall and is being treated at Turin's CTO hospital for broken bones. He left a note saying "I take you with me" the sources said. He has been put under arrest by Carabinieri police, who were called to the crime scene by neighbours. The murdered woman was named as 39-year-old Teodora Casasanta. She wanted to leave Riccio, the sources said. (ANSA).