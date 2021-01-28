Not personal clash with Conte says Renzi

ROME, JAN 28 - The government crisis caused by ex-premier Matteo Renzi when he pulled his small centrist party Italia Viva (IV) out of Premier Giuseppe Conte's coalition was not down to a "personal clash" between Renzi and Conte, the IV leader said after crisis consultations with President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday. He said, however, that IV had not proposed Conte to lead a new government, "because we're in a preceding phase". "There are those who want to make out out that the discussion is about personalities, petty resentments, and nothing could be further from the truth: it's out of this world," said the former leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "We've been asking for months to discuss content (of the government agenda), above all on those items we don't agree with," said Renzi, whose main bone of contention was how to spend over 200 billion euro from the EU's COVID Recovery Fund. "From the COVID deaths to school closures, we never got proper answers," he added. Renzi added that Conte's hunt for Senators to replace IV and restore his majority was "indecorous". Renzi said the country needed a new government quickly and it would be better if it was "political rather than institutional", ruling out an early general election. He said other parties, especially the formerly anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) which has said "never again with Renzi" but part of which wants to mend fences with him, "must say whether they want us". Renzi said "no to a cobbled-together or populist majority". (ANSA).