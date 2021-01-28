COVID: One Italian region dark red in new EU map

Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021 | 18:18

ROME, JAN 28 - One Italian region, Friuli Venezia Giulia, and the autonomous province of Bolzano, were dark red in the new map of COVID-19 contagion rates released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday. The ECDC corrected an earlier version of the map in which Veneto and Emilia-Romagna were shown as dark red too, They are now jusr red. The European Commission announced this week that it was adding a new highest tier to its colour code for contagion risk, which is in addition to the existing colours of green, orange, red and grey. Dark red applies to an area where the 14-day notification rate is more than 500 per 100,000 people. (ANSA).

