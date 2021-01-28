Botticelli fetches over $92 mn at auction

NEW YORK, JAN 28 - A are masterpiece by Renaissance great Sandro Botticelli, 'Portrait of a Young Man Holding a Roundel', fetched over $92 million at Sotheby's in New York on Thursday, far exceeding estimates. It was a record for the auction house's Great Masters series. The painting was pout up for auction by the family of late billionaire Sheldon Solow, one of the great builders of New York skyscrapers, who died in November. The painting fetched $92.184 million, including auction rights. (ANSA).