Italian gets 18 years for kidnapping French millionaire

ROME, JAN 28 - An Italian national, Giuseppe Serena, was found guilty by Nice court on Thursday of organizing the 2016 kidnapping of French millionaire hotel owner Jacqueline Veyrac and sentenced to 18 years in prison. Veyrac, the 80-year-old owner of the Grand Hotel of Cannes, was taken captive outside her home in October 2016. She was found tied up and gagged in a vehicle two days later. Serena, a 67-year-old who had run a restaurant for Veyrac, was found guilty of plotting the kidnapping to obtain a huge ransom. Seven other people were convicted in relation to the case, with sentences of up to 15 years. (ANSA).