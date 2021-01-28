Italian gets 18 years for kidnapping French millionaire

COVID: 14,372 more cases, 492 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, su 11802 test 1233 nuovi positivi, 30 i morti: positività al 10,4%. Regione: attivazione immediata ospedale in Fiera
Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: un giudice tra i 6 arrestati. Indagate 21 persone, anche due magistrati. Tutti i nomi
Covid in Puglia, curva contagi costante (+1.159) ma cresce numero decessi (+34) e tasso positività (12,3%)
ROME
28 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 28 - An Italian national, Giuseppe Serena, was found guilty by Nice court on Thursday of organizing the 2016 kidnapping of French millionaire hotel owner Jacqueline Veyrac and sentenced to 18 years in prison. Veyrac, the 80-year-old owner of the Grand Hotel of Cannes, was taken captive outside her home in October 2016. She was found tied up and gagged in a vehicle two days later. Serena, a 67-year-old who had run a restaurant for Veyrac, was found guilty of plotting the kidnapping to obtain a huge ransom. Seven other people were convicted in relation to the case, with sentences of up to 15 years. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su