Italy down 1 to 52nd in Transparency graft rankings

ROME
28 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 28 - Italy fell one spot to 52nd in the latest rankings of perceived corruption from graft-busting group Transparency International. This reversed a positive trend in which Italy climbed 11 places in the 180-nation rankings between 2012 and 2019. The organisation said "the management of European recovery funds will require greater attention to the phenomenon in order to avert that the results of the fight against corruption are jeopardizìsed." (ANSA).
