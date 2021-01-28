120 probed for Camorra members getting basic income

Venice anti-semitic hackers cited
NAPLES
28 Gennaio 2021
NAPLES, JAN 28 - Some 120 people have been placed under investigation in a probe into suspected members of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia getting the government's 'citizenship wage' basic income benefit, sources said Thursday. Some 1.18 million euros have been seized in the probe, they said. The alleged Camorristi got the benefit in Naples and many of its hinterland towns, police said. The 13 individuals, all convicted of mafia association in the last 10 years, allegedly filed false applications for the benefit, police said. Rightwing politicians said the basic income was "foraging" Italy's mafias. (ANSA).
