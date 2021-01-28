Homicides down in lockdown, femicides up - report

Venice anti-semitic hackers cited
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, su 11802 test 1233 nuovi positivi, 30 i morti: positività al 10,4%. Regione: attivazione immediata ospedale in Fiera
Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: un giudice tra i 6 arrestati. Indagate 21 persone, anche due magistrati. Tutti i nomi
Coronavirus Puglia, in 13mila sono già immunizzati grazie al vaccino. Csv: inserire volontari nel piano
ROME
28 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 28 - The number of homicides fell during the last year of COVID-109 lockdowns but the number of femicides went up, according to a report from the Italian police force on Thursday. Femicides rose to become 60% of the total of murders between March and November last year, the report said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su