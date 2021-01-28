Naples presepe makers launch St Valentine's initiative

NAPLES, JAN 28 - The world-famous 'presepe' Christmas crib makers of Naples are launching a new initiative focusing for the first time on St Valentine' Day with the aim of bringing people back to their storied street, San Gregorio Armeno. The association of nativity scene ateliers of San Gregorio Armeno will present the initiative on Monday. It has been dubbed 'San Gregorio In Love'. It is an absolute novelty," said association president Gabriele Casillo. "For the first time every craftsman will make pieces dedicated to love in all its forms. "It is just the first in a series of events we want to propose to help get the city back to life". (ANSA).