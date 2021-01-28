Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021 | 16:34

VENICE
Venice anti-semitic hackers cited

ROME
Italy down 1 to 52nd in Transparency graft rankings

NAPLES
120 probed for Camorra members getting basic income

ROME
Homicides down in lockdown, femicides up - report

ROME
Conte gives evidence to hearing on Salvini- Gregoretti case

GENOA
Councillors make Fascist salute on Holocaust Remembrance Day

NAPLES
Naples presepe makers launch St Valentine's initiative

ROME
Either centre-right govt or elections says Salvini

MARSALA
Man indicted for beating to death disabled wife

ROME
Italy deficit 7.5%, debt 159.7% in 2021 - IMF

ROME
COVID: three Italian regions dark red in new EU map

Serie C
Bari calcio, pressing su Cianci per sostituire Montalto

FoggiaIl caso
Femminicidio Orta Nova, incarico per autopsia fissata per lunedì

BariSanità
Bari, chirurgia vertebrale al Policlinico centro di riferimento al Sud per cura di scoliosi e cifosi: in 5 mesi 156 interventi

Potenzasicurezza stradale
Tito, fermato automobilista con tasso alcolemico cinque volte oltre il limite: patente ritirata

Brindisil'oltraggio
Brindisi, Giorno della memoria offuscato da messaggi di teppisti sul web

MateraControlli dei CC
Montescaglioso, nei guai 6 «furbetti» che abbandonavano rifiuti per strada

Batcontrolli dei CC
Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

LecceNel Leccese
Sogliano Cavour, mafia & politica: indagato ex sindaco

TarantoL'iniziativa
Giornata della Memoria, musica dal teatro chiuso di Taranto: l'omaggio degli artisti

Covid Puglia,

Covid Puglia, su 11802 test 1233 nuovi positivi, 30 i morti: positività al 10,4%. Regione: attivazione immediata ospedale in Fiera

Bari, bufera sull’ospedale in Fiera. I sindacati: disastro annunciato

Coronavirus Puglia, in 13mila sono già immunizzati grazie al vaccino

Bitetto, baby genio della storia dell’arte: a 11 anni sa già tutto di Leonardo

NAPLES

NAPLES, JAN 28 - The world-famous 'presepe' Christmas crib makers of Naples are launching a new initiative focusing for the first time on St Valentine' Day with the aim of bringing people back to their storied street, San Gregorio Armeno. The association of nativity scene ateliers of San Gregorio Armeno will present the initiative on Monday. It has been dubbed 'San Gregorio In Love'. It is an absolute novelty," said association president Gabriele Casillo. "For the first time every craftsman will make pieces dedicated to love in all its forms. "It is just the first in a series of events we want to propose to help get the city back to life". (ANSA).

