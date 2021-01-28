Councillors make Fascist salute on Holocaust Remembrance Day

GENOA, JAN 28 - A group of rightist opposition town councillors in a town near Genoa repeatedly made 'Roman' Fascist salutes during a session on Holocaust Remembrance Day Wednesday, the mayor of the town said on Facebook Thursday. Leftwing Mayor Paolo Bruzzone said it was a "grave episode". Luguria's centre-right governor, Giovanni Tori, condemned the episode as "intolerable". "As well as committing a crime they offended the victims of the Shoah", he said. (ANSA).