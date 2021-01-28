Man indicted for beating to death disabled wife

MARSALA, JAN 28 - A 54-year-old man from Marsala in Sicily was indicted Thursday on charges of beating to death his 52-year-old disabled wife over the course of three days last year. Vincenzo Frasillo is accused of "mercilessly and savagely" beating Rosalia Garofalo, according to court papers. Garofalo had been struggling to move and speak for a couple of ears after suffering an ischemia. She was found on the matrimonial bed "with clear signs of violent beating all over her body", the court heard. Frasillo's trial will start in Trapani on March 1. Garofalo's brothers and son are standing as civil plaintiffs along with a local association against domestic violence. (ANSA).