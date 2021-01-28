Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021 | 16:34

VENICE
Venice anti-semitic hackers cited

ROME
Italy down 1 to 52nd in Transparency graft rankings

NAPLES
120 probed for Camorra members getting basic income

ROME
Homicides down in lockdown, femicides up - report

ROME
Conte gives evidence to hearing on Salvini- Gregoretti case

GENOA
Councillors make Fascist salute on Holocaust Remembrance Day

NAPLES
Naples presepe makers launch St Valentine's initiative

ROME
Either centre-right govt or elections says Salvini

MARSALA
Man indicted for beating to death disabled wife

ROME
Italy deficit 7.5%, debt 159.7% in 2021 - IMF

ROME
COVID: three Italian regions dark red in new EU map

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, pressing su Cianci per sostituire Montalto

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Femminicidio Orta Nova, incarico per autopsia fissata per lunedì

BariSanità
Bari, chirurgia vertebrale al Policlinico centro di riferimento al Sud per cura di scoliosi e cifosi: in 5 mesi 156 interventi

Potenzasicurezza stradale
Tito, fermato automobilista con tasso alcolemico cinque volte oltre il limite: patente ritirata

Brindisil'oltraggio
Brindisi, Giorno della memoria offuscato da messaggi di teppisti sul web

MateraControlli dei CC
Montescaglioso, nei guai 6 «furbetti» che abbandonavano rifiuti per strada

Batcontrolli dei CC
Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

LecceNel Leccese
Sogliano Cavour, mafia & politica: indagato ex sindaco

TarantoL'iniziativa
Giornata della Memoria, musica dal teatro chiuso di Taranto: l'omaggio degli artisti

ROME, JAN 28 - Nationalist League leader and centre-right opposition chief Matteo Salvini said Thursday the centre right would ask President Mattarella to solve the current government crisis either with a centre-right government or a snap election. "We need seriousness, I won't go into government at all costs; the word must be given to the Italians, the only alternative is a centre-right government, or else we must go to the polls," he said. "We trust in Mattarella, who we hope won't tolerate much longer these theatrics, with the desperate hunt for passersby. Italy does not deserve it." Premier Giuseppe Conte is seeking to muster an alternative majority after the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party deserted his populist-leftwing coalition. Mattarella, the arbiter of Italian political crises, may give Conte a mandate to form another government, may give someone else that mandate, or may call a general election, the least likely scenario according to pundits. Currently the centre right do no have the numbers in parliament to form a government but they are heavily favoured to win an election according to opinion polls. (ANSA).

