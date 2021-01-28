Pope to see Iraq's top Shiite during March visit

Italy deficit 7.5%, debt 159.7% in 2021 - IMF
ROME
28 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 28 - Pope Francis will meet Iraq's top Shiite authority, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, during his historic first visit to the Asian country on March 5-8, Baghdad Patriarch Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako said Thursday, according to AFP. It will be a private visit, "without formality", he said. Sako voiced the hope that al-Sistani and the pope would sign a historic declaration of fraternity Francis signed with the grand imam of al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, in Abu Dhabi during his first-ever visit to the Arabian peninsula in February 2019. (ANSA).
