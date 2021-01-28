COVID: three Italian regions dark red in new EU map

Italy deficit 7.5%, debt 159.7% in 2021 - IMF
ROME
28 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 28 - Three Italian regions, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, and the autonomous province of Bolzano, were dark red in the new map of COVID-19 contagion rates released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday. The European Commission announced this week that it was adding a new highest tier to its colour code for contagion risk, which is in addition to the existing colours of green, orange, red and grey. Dark red applies to an area where the 14-day notification rate is more than 500 per 100,000 people. (ANSA).
