Man, 20 arrested for spreading revenge porn

CAGLIARI
28 Gennaio 2021
CAGLIARI, JAN 28 - Italian police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man in Cagliari on charges of spreading revenge porn featuring his ex girlfriend. The man is also accused of stalking the woman for months and issuing death threats against her, police said. The alleged victim, also 20, was said to have been "terrorized" when she phoned police and filed a complaint. The pair had gone out for about two months. (ANSA).
