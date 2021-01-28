Italian pointman of Colombian drug cartel arrested

GENOA, JAN 28 - Italian police on Thursday arrested the suspected Italian pointman of a Colombian drug cartel. The 59-year-old drug trafficker from Sarzana near La Spezia in Liguria was arrested in Quito, the Ecuadoran capital, by finance police from Genoa. The man, Antonio Dalcielo, is facing a 10-year jail sentence in Italy. He is set to be extradited, finance police sources said. Dalcielo has a history of offences regarding the South America-Europe cocaine trade. That traffic is controlled by Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta. (ANSA).