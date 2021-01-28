Airport passengers dive 140 mn from 2019 to 2020

Airport ROME, JAN 28 - The Italian airport system ended 2020 with just 53 million passengers, compared to 193 million in 2019, a drop of 140 million, the Assaeroporti association said Thursday. "This is a dramatic drop for national airports which have lost 72.6% of their traffic," said the airports group. Seven out of 10 passengers did not fly due to COVID travel restrictions last year, the survey said. Non-EU destinations were the most penalized with a drop of 81.2%. The fall in EU traffic was almost as bad, however, at 77.5%. Domestic passengers were down 61.3%. National routes, which made up 33% of he total in 2019, rose to almost 50% in 2020, Assaeroporti said. (ANSA).