Six arrested inc. magistrate for bankruptcy corruption

BRINDISI, JAN 28 - Italian police on Thursday arrested six people including professionals and a magistrate at Brindisi's bankruptcy court on suspicion of corruption in judicial acts. Three of them were detained in jail and three placed under house arrest. The magistrate arrested is civil justice Gianmarco Galiano. In all, 21 people have been placed under investigation including another two magistrates. As well as judge Galiano, the othe two people taken to jail were bsuinessman Massimo Bianco and accountant Francesco Pepe Milizia. Placed under house arrest, on the other hand, were lawyer Federica Spina, businessman Francesco Bianco, and the president of the Brindisi engineers guild, Annalisa Formosi. The other two magistrates under investigation are Francesco Giliberti and Giuseppe Marseglia, from Bari. (ANSA).