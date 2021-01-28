Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021 | 12:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Influencer, 48, cited for instigating suicide on TikTok

Influencer, 48, cited for instigating suicide on TikTok

 
ROME
Sanremo fest in turmoil after minister says no to audience

Sanremo fest in turmoil after minister says no to audience

 
AOSTA
Cops looking into C.Ronaldo 'skiing trip'

Cops looking into C.Ronaldo 'skiing trip'

 
ROME
Probe uncovers Camorra mobsters claimed basic income

Probe uncovers Camorra mobsters claimed basic income

 
ROME
Consumer confidence down, business confidence up - ISTAT

Consumer confidence down, business confidence up - ISTAT

 
ROME
Mattarella starts crisis talks with parties (2)

Mattarella starts crisis talks with parties (2)

 
ROME
Soccer: Ibra suspected of directing 'voodoo' jibe at Lukaku (3)

Soccer: Ibra suspected of directing 'voodoo' jibe at Lukaku (3)

 
BOLOGNA
Salvini vindicated as parents of pusher stunt boy arrested

Salvini vindicated as parents of pusher stunt boy arrested

 
ROME
Prisoner who broke out of Rome jail turns self in

Prisoner who broke out of Rome jail turns self in

 
RAVENNA
Poacher kills protected swan near Ravenna

Poacher kills protected swan near Ravenna

 
TURIN
Turin mayor convicted over deadly soccer stampede

Turin mayor convicted over deadly soccer stampede

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, pressing su Cianci per sostituire Montalto

Bari calcio, pressing su Cianci per sostituire Montalto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barisanità
Acquaviva, tumore al pancreas non operabile trattato con successo al «Miulli» su paziente 72enne

Acquaviva, tumore al pancreas non operabile trattato con successo al «Miulli» su paziente 72enne

 
MateraControlli dei CC
Montescaglioso, nei guai 6 «furbetti» che abbandonavano rifiuti per strada

Montescaglioso, nei guai 6 «furbetti» che abbandonavano rifiuti per strada

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, cala numero nuovi contagi (+42) e 1 decesso: tasso positività al 6,27%

Covid in Basilicata, cala numero nuovi contagi (+42) e 1 decesso: tasso positività al 6,27%

 
Batcontrolli dei CC
Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

 
LecceNel Leccese
Sogliano Cavour, mafia & politica: indagato ex sindaco

Sogliano Cavour, mafia & politica: indagato ex sindaco

 
Brindisicontraffazione
Brindisi, carico di borse con griffe false: nuovo sequestro nel porto

Brindisi, carico di borse con griffe false: nuovo sequestro nel porto

 
TarantoL'iniziativa
Giornata della Memoria, musica dal teatro chiuso di Taranto: l'omaggio degli artisti

Giornata della Memoria, musica dal teatro chiuso di Taranto: l'omaggio degli artisti

 
FoggiaIl caso
Femminicidio a Orta Nova, 46enne indagato non risponde a pm: aveva tracce di sangue sui vestiti

Femminicidio a Orta Nova, 46enne indagato non risponde a pm: aveva tracce di sangue sui vestiti

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia,

Covid Puglia, su 11802 test 1233 nuovi positivi, 30 i morti: positività al 10,4%. Regione: attivazione immediata ospedale in Fiera

Bari, bufera sull’ospedale in Fiera. I sindacati: disastro annunciato

Bari, bufera sull’ospedale Covid in Fiera. I sindacati: disastro annunciato

Coronavirus Puglia, in 13mila sono già immunizzati grazie al vaccino

Coronavirus Puglia, in 13mila sono già immunizzati grazie al vaccino. Csv: inserire volontari nel piano

Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: 6 arresti. Coinvolti anche 2 magistrati

Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: un giudice tra i 6 arrestati. Indagate 21 persone, anche due magistrati

Bitetto, baby genio della storia dell’arte: a 11 anni sa già tutto di Leonardo

Bitetto, baby genio della storia dell’arte: a 11 anni sa già tutto di Leonardo

AOSTA

Cops looking into C.Ronaldo 'skiing trip'

Soccer great, girlfriend 'spent two days at Courmayeur'

Cops looking into C.Ronaldo 'skiing trip'

AOSTA, JAN 28 - Police in the northern city of Aosta are looking into an alleged skiing trip by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend that may have broken COVID restrictions, sources said Thursday. The Portugal and Juventus star is seen on social media posts broadcast by TV channels allegedly spending this Tuesday and Wednesday at Courmayeur near Aosta with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Trips to Val d'Aosta are not allowed since it is a COVID medium-to-high risk orange zone. One of the few exceptions to the rule is if you have a second home in orange zones. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid great may be facing a hefty fine, police sources said. Ronaldo, 35, is still playing at the highest level for the Bianconeri who are hoping he can bring them some much-missed European success. He is Serie A's top scorer. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it