Cops looking into C.Ronaldo 'skiing trip'

AOSTA, JAN 28 - Police in the northern city of Aosta are looking into an alleged skiing trip by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend that may have broken COVID restrictions, sources said Thursday. The Portugal and Juventus star is seen on social media posts broadcast by TV channels allegedly spending this Tuesday and Wednesday at Courmayeur near Aosta with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Trips to Val d'Aosta are not allowed since it is a COVID medium-to-high risk orange zone. One of the few exceptions to the rule is if you have a second home in orange zones. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid great may be facing a hefty fine, police sources said. Ronaldo, 35, is still playing at the highest level for the Bianconeri who are hoping he can bring them some much-missed European success. He is Serie A's top scorer. (ANSA).