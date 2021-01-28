Probe uncovers Camorra mobsters claimed basic income

ROME, JAN 28 - Finance police on Thursday staged a big operation to seize assets from members of the Camorra mafia who were allegedly illegally claiming the 'citizenship-wage' basic income, sources said. The suspects are people who are convicted of mafia association and allegedly made false declarations to obtain the benefit for people with low incomes or no incomes at all. Over one million euros worth of assets were seized in the operation in various districts of Naples and in the towns of Nola and Torre Annunziata. (ANSA).