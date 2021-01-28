Consumer confidence down, business confidence up - ISTAT

Influencer, 48, cited for instigating suicide on TikTok
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, su 11802 test 1233 nuovi positivi, 30 i morti: positività al 10,4%. Regione: attivazione immediata ospedale in Fiera
Coronavirus Puglia, in 13mila sono già immunizzati grazie al vaccino. Csv: inserire volontari nel piano
Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: un giudice tra i 6 arrestati. Indagate 21 persone, anche due magistrati
ROME
28 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 28 - ISTAT said Thursday that consumer has fallen in Italy this month but business confidence is up. The national statistics agency said its consumer-confidence index has dropped from 101.1 to 100.7 points. The Istat Economic Sentiment Indicator (IESI) index on the business-confidence climate stayed on a positive trend, improving from 87.7 to 87.9 points. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su