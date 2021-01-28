Consumer confidence down, business confidence up - ISTAT

ROME, JAN 28 - ISTAT said Thursday that consumer has fallen in Italy this month but business confidence is up. The national statistics agency said its consumer-confidence index has dropped from 101.1 to 100.7 points. The Istat Economic Sentiment Indicator (IESI) index on the business-confidence climate stayed on a positive trend, improving from 87.7 to 87.9 points. (ANSA).