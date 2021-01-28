Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021 | 12:49

ROME
Influencer, 48, cited for instigating suicide on TikTok

ROME
Sanremo fest in turmoil after minister says no to audience

AOSTA
Cops looking into C.Ronaldo 'skiing trip'

ROME
Probe uncovers Camorra mobsters claimed basic income

ROME
Consumer confidence down, business confidence up - ISTAT

ROME
Mattarella starts crisis talks with parties (2)

ROME
Soccer: Ibra suspected of directing 'voodoo' jibe at Lukaku (3)

BOLOGNA
Salvini vindicated as parents of pusher stunt boy arrested

ROME
Prisoner who broke out of Rome jail turns self in

RAVENNA
Poacher kills protected swan near Ravenna

TURIN
Turin mayor convicted over deadly soccer stampede

Bari calcio, pressing su Cianci per sostituire Montalto

Barisanità
Acquaviva, tumore al pancreas non operabile trattato con successo al «Miulli» su paziente 72enne

MateraControlli dei CC
Montescaglioso, nei guai 6 «furbetti» che abbandonavano rifiuti per strada

Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, cala numero nuovi contagi (+42) e 1 decesso: tasso positività al 6,27%

Batcontrolli dei CC
Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

LecceNel Leccese
Sogliano Cavour, mafia & politica: indagato ex sindaco

Brindisicontraffazione
Brindisi, carico di borse con griffe false: nuovo sequestro nel porto

TarantoL'iniziativa
Giornata della Memoria, musica dal teatro chiuso di Taranto: l'omaggio degli artisti

FoggiaIl caso
Femminicidio a Orta Nova, 46enne indagato non risponde a pm: aveva tracce di sangue sui vestiti

Covid Puglia,

Bari, bufera sull’ospedale in Fiera. I sindacati: disastro annunciato

Coronavirus Puglia, in 13mila sono già immunizzati grazie al vaccino

Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: 6 arresti. Coinvolti anche 2 magistrati

Bitetto, baby genio della storia dell’arte: a 11 anni sa già tutto di Leonardo

ROME

Mattarella starts crisis talks with parties (2)

President to speak to PD and IV on Thursday

ROME, JAN 28 - President Sergio Mattarella's formal consultations on Italy's government crisis get going in earnest on Thursday when he begins talks with the political parties represented in parliament. Giuseppe Conte quit as premier on Tuesday, marking the collapse of his second government, as the executive no longer had an absolute majority in the Senate after ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party withdrew its support. IV, the centre-left Democratic Party and the leftwing LeU are among the groups the head of State will meet on Thursday. Mattarella will talk to the parties of the centre-right opposition and to the 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Friday. He started the consultations with talks with Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati and Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico on Wednesday. After the consultations, Mattarella will decide whether he wants to hand a mandate to someone to try and form a new government. The remaining parties in what was the ruling coalition, the M5S, the PD and the LeU, have said they are in favour of Mattarella giving Conte a mandate to form a new executive, which would be his third. Conte had been hoping to replace IV with so-called 'constructor' lawmakers and Casellati said Wednesday that a new group has been formed in the Upper House, the Pro-Europe MAIE Democratic Centre (MAIE-CD) group. However, while this new group has around 10 Senators, this is not enough to replace IV in the Upper House. The M5S and the PD had previously ruled out patching things up with Renzi, but this notion is no longer a taboo subject. Before Thursday's talks, IV said the focus should be on the programme of an eventual new government and not on who the premier will be. One of the many possible conclusions to the crisis is that the old coalition could be reformed but under a different premier. The centre-right opposition is calling for early elections. (ANSA).

