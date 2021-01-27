Prisoner who broke out of Rome jail turns self in

ROME, JAN 27 - A prisoner who broke out of Rome's Rebibbia prison on Sunday January 17 turned himself in to police at Cerveteri north of the Italian capital on Wednesday. The 41-year-old went to the police station in the town near the coast about 50 km north of Rome, famous for its Etruscan tombs. The man, who had been detained for "crimes against the person", is believed to have scaled Rebibbia's exterior wall. The prison union SSP said "this umpteenth jail break lays bare the critical problems of the Italian prison system". It said "the government has invested insignificant sums of money in the last 10 years and this is the result". (ANSA).