Poacher kills protected swan near Ravenna

27 Gennaio 2021
RAVENNA, JAN 27 - A poacher killed a protected mute swan on a lake near Ravenna on Sunday, police said Wednesday. Police were called to the scene by a hunter and recovered the bird's carcass. They said that the poacher knew what breed of bird it was because its shape is unmistakable. Provincial police are investigating on suspicion of breaking hunting laws. (ANSA).
