COVID: Italy must prepare for new strains - Rezza

ROME
27 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 27 - Gianni Rezza, the health ministry's director of prevention, said Wednesday that Italy must prepare for eventual new strains of COVID-19. "The country must adapt," Rezza said at the presentation of a new consortium for the genetic study of SarsCov2. "It must have more firepower in sequencing the SarsCov2 virus when faced with its variants and greater monitoring capacity, in part for containment measures". (ANSA).
