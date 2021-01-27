COVID: Aiming for herd immunity in Sept-Oct - Zampa

ROME, JAN 27 - Health Undersecretary Sandra Zampa said Wednesday that the government hopes to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19 in the autumn. "The aim we have set ourselves as the government is September-October," Zampa told Affaritaliani.it when asked about herd immunity to the coronavirus. "It has not changed and we are convinced we can achieve it. "To get to herd immunity, 70% of Italian citizens and foreigners who live in our country, and who have the same right to protection, must be vaccinated". (ANSA).