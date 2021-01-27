Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021 | 14:12

ROME
Golf: Molinari eyeing win at Farmers after 8th spot at AMEX

GENOA
Boy, 10, brings hashish to school

ROME
COVID: Italy sets up consortium to study virus

ROME
Privacy watchdog widens probe on choking challenge girl

ROME
Holocaust remembrance 'duty of civilisation'- Mattarella

FOGGIA
Man, 46, arrested for femicide near Foggia

ROME
11 warrants issued over huge renewable energy fraud

ROME
Holocaust remembrance 'duty of civilisation'- Mattarella

ROME
Non-EU exports down 9.9% in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME
COVID: Italian vaccine to be available from September -AIFA

ROME
E-R Governor Bonaccini probed for abuse of office - report

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, azienda a sindacati: prossima la fermata dell'Afo4

MateraL'idea
A Matera arriva un'app per i servizi digitali del Comune

LecceGiornata della Memoria
Shoah, il videomessaggio di Liliana Segre per Nardò: «Rimanga sempre città dell'accoglienza»

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Basilicata, 76 nuovi positivi e nessun decesso

BariL'iniziativa
Bari, dai biscotti al tiramisù: un laboratorio di pasticceria per 40 ragazzi del Redentore

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, picchiano proprietario di casa: arrestati 2 stranieri

BatIl polivalente sociale
Barletta, ecco che nasce «l’Angioletto»: il centro per i disabili

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, prende padellata in testa dalla compagna: scatena un putiferio al Perrino

ROME

COVID: Italy sets up consortium to study virus

To identify variants and prepare for future pandemics

ROME, JAN 27 - Italy on Wednesday set up a consortium of research groups to study the COVID-19 virus. The aim of the consortium is to follow the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and monitor immune response to vaccination, a press conference at the health ministry in Rome heard. It aims to identify variants of the virus and prepare for future pandemics. The president of Italian drugs agency AIFA, Giorgio Palù, said "this is only one of the first pandemics we are going to see because other pandemics will come from the animal world. "We cannot miss this opportunity". (ANSA).

