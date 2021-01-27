COVID: Italy sets up consortium to study virus

ROME, JAN 27 - Italy on Wednesday set up a consortium of research groups to study the COVID-19 virus. The aim of the consortium is to follow the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and monitor immune response to vaccination, a press conference at the health ministry in Rome heard. It aims to identify variants of the virus and prepare for future pandemics. The president of Italian drugs agency AIFA, Giorgio Palù, said "this is only one of the first pandemics we are going to see because other pandemics will come from the animal world. "We cannot miss this opportunity". (ANSA).