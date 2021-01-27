COVID: Italy sets up consortium to study virus

Golf: Molinari eyeing win at Farmers after 8th spot at AMEX
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, bimbo di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si indaga per istigazione al suicidio. Gioco online? «Non sappiamo»
Coronavirus Puglia, su 11790 test 995 nuovi casi: 30 i morti. Tasso di positività giù all'8,43%. Oltre 81mila vaccinati
ROME
27 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 27 - Italy on Wednesday set up a consortium of research groups to study the COVID-19 virus. The aim of the consortium is to follow the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and monitor immune response to vaccination, a press conference at the health ministry in Rome heard. It aims to identify variants of the virus and prepare for future pandemics. The president of Italian drugs agency AIFA, Giorgio Palù, said "this is only one of the first pandemics we are going to see because other pandemics will come from the animal world. "We cannot miss this opportunity". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su