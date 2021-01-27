Privacy watchdog widens probe on choking challenge girl

Golf: Molinari eyeing win at Farmers after 8th spot at AMEX
ROME
27 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 27 - Italy's privacy watchdog on Wednesday widened a probe into a Palermo girl who choked to death on her belt after taking a TikTok Blackout Challenge last week, with the authority asking Facebook and Instagram for information on how she had been able to open accounts on their platforms. The watchdog has already blocked access to TikTok for users whose age cannot be verified. The girl's accidental death has sparked outrage in Italy. (ANSA).
