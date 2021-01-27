Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021 | 14:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Golf: Molinari eyeing win at Farmers after 8th spot at AMEX

Golf: Molinari eyeing win at Farmers after 8th spot at AMEX

 
GENOA
Boy, 10, brings hashish to school

Boy, 10, brings hashish to school

 
ROME
COVID: Italy sets up consortium to study virus

COVID: Italy sets up consortium to study virus

 
ROME
Privacy watchdog widens probe on choking challenge girl

Privacy watchdog widens probe on choking challenge girl

 
ROME
Holocaust remembrance 'duty of civilisation'- Mattarella

Holocaust remembrance 'duty of civilisation'- Mattarella

 
FOGGIA
Man, 46, arrested for femicide near Foggia

Man, 46, arrested for femicide near Foggia

 
ROME
11 warrants issued over huge renewable energy fraud

11 warrants issued over huge renewable energy fraud

 
ROME
Holocaust remembrance 'duty of civilisation'- Mattarella

Holocaust remembrance 'duty of civilisation'- Mattarella

 
ROME
Non-EU exports down 9.9% in 2020 - ISTAT

Non-EU exports down 9.9% in 2020 - ISTAT

 
ROME
COVID: Italian vaccine to be available from September -AIFA

COVID: Italian vaccine to be available from September -AIFA

 
ROME
E-R Governor Bonaccini probed for abuse of office - report

E-R Governor Bonaccini probed for abuse of office - report

 

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, azienda a sindacati: prossima la fermata dell'Afo4

Arcelor Mittal, azienda a sindacati: prossima la fermata dell'Afo4

 
MateraL'idea
A Matera arriva un'app per i servizi digitali del Comune

A Matera arriva un'app per i servizi digitali del Comune

 
LecceGiornata della Memoria
Shoah, il videomessaggio di Liliana Segre per Nardò: «Rimanga sempre città dell'accoglienza»

Shoah, il videomessaggio di Liliana Segre per Nardò: «Rimanga sempre città dell'accoglienza»

 
PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Basilicata, 76 nuovi positivi e nessun decesso

Coronavirus Basilicata, 76 nuovi positivi e nessun decesso

 
BariL'iniziativa
Bari, dai biscotti al tiramisù: un laboratorio di pasticceria per 40 ragazzi del Redentore

Bari, dai biscotti al tiramisù: un laboratorio di pasticceria per 40 ragazzi del Redentore

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, picchiano proprietario di casa: arrestati 2 stranieri

Foggia, picchiano proprietario di casa: arrestati 2 stranieri

 
BatIl polivalente sociale
Barletta, ecco che nasce «l’Angioletto»: il centro per i disabili

Barletta, ecco che nasce «l’Angioletto»: il centro per i disabili

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, prende padellata in testa dalla compagna: scatena un putiferio al Perrino

Brindisi, prende padellata in testa dalla compagna: scatena un putiferio al Perrino

 

ROME

11 warrants issued over huge renewable energy fraud

Over 140 mn euros seized, over 50 raids in north-central Italy

11 warrants issued over huge renewable energy fraud

ROME, JAN 27 - Italian police on Wednesday issued 11 warrants, six for house arrest and five for compulsory signing in with police, and carried out over 50 raids in northern and central Italy in a probe into a suspected renewable-energy-sector gang that allegedly defrauded the State of over 143 million euros. The raids took place in Trentino Alto Adige, Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Sardinia and Lazio. Among those placed under house arrest was the former CEO of oil engineering company Saipem, Pietro Franco Tali, over alleged fraud involving a renewable energy firm, Biolevano, near Pavia. Police seized over 140 million euros from the company. Several villas were also seized in the probe. Pavia prosecutors Pavia Mario Venditti and Paolo Mazza said the scams amounted to a "fraud that hurt citizens" because power bills include charges for the renewable energy sector. Farm group Coldiretti said green incentives were attracting Italy's mafias. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it