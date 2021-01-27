11 warrants issued over huge renewable energy fraud

ROME, JAN 27 - Italian police on Wednesday issued 11 warrants, six for house arrest and five for compulsory signing in with police, and carried out over 50 raids in northern and central Italy in a probe into a suspected renewable-energy-sector gang that allegedly defrauded the State of over 143 million euros. The raids took place in Trentino Alto Adige, Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Sardinia and Lazio. Among those placed under house arrest was the former CEO of oil engineering company Saipem, Pietro Franco Tali, over alleged fraud involving a renewable energy firm, Biolevano, near Pavia. Police seized over 140 million euros from the company. Several villas were also seized in the probe. Pavia prosecutors Pavia Mario Venditti and Paolo Mazza said the scams amounted to a "fraud that hurt citizens" because power bills include charges for the renewable energy sector. Farm group Coldiretti said green incentives were attracting Italy's mafias. (ANSA).