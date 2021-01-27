Non-EU exports down 9.9% in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME, JAN 27 - Italy's exports to non-EU countries fell by 9.9% in 2020 compared with the previous year, the biggest drop since 2009, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said imports from non-EU counties plunged even more, by 15.3%. Farmers' association Coldiretti said the big fall in exports was linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, US tariffs and Brexit-linked tension affecting trade. (ANSA).