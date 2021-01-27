COVID: Italian vaccine to be available from September -AIFA

ROME, JAN 27 - A COVID vaccine developed by the Italian company ReiThera will be available from September, Italian drugs agency AIFA said Wednesday. A few million doses of the ReiThera jab may be administered starting in that month, AIFA President Giorgio Palù told Sky TG24. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the Italian state would put public money into ReiThera, which is based at Castel Romano on the outskirts of Rome. "It is a right and important choice," he said. "We must emerge from this crisis stronger to guarantee people's health today and tomorrow". Italy has vaccinated more people than any other EU member but has been hit by delays in the delivery of the Pfizer jab. AstraZeneca vaccine has also said its vaccine deliveries will fall far shorter than expectations. (ANSA).