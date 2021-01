Assets worth 124 mn euros seized in 'Ndrangheta case

ROME, JAN 27 - Finance police on Wednesday executed a warrant by Reggio Calabria DDA anti-mafia prosecutors to seize assets worth 124 million euros from people linked to the Piromalli clan of Calabria's 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate. The seized assets included companies, stakes in companies, properties, bank accounts, land and vehicles owned by four entrepreneurs who allegedly belong to the Piromalli clan. The 'Ndrangheta is considered by many experts to have become Italy's most powerful mafia. (ANSA).