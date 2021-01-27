Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021 | 12:21

E-R Governor Bonaccini probed for abuse of office - report

Assets worth 124 mn euros seized in 'Ndrangheta case

Govt crisis consultations set to start

Italy marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID: 10,593 new cases, 541 more victims

2 Indian men arrested for fatal beating of Indian, 37

Soccer: Buffon reported for blasphemous phrase

Soccer: Musacchio set to join Lazio from Milan

4 hikers 'swept away by avalanche' in Abruzzo

Father and son arrested for murdering woman over drugs

15 arrested in Camorra sweep

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

Foggia, picchiano proprietario di casa: arrestati 2 stranieri

Covid 19, i vaccini in arrivo in Puglia: scortati dalla Polizia

Barletta, ecco che nasce «l’Angioletto»: il centro per i disabili

Covid 19 in Basilicata, i dati ospedalieri lucani sotto la soglia d'allerta

Giornata della Memoria, l’orrore dei lager rivive nel video inedito della Springer

Rifiuti, sgominato traffico illecito anche a Lecce e Oria: 7 arresti

Brindisi, prende padellata in testa dalla compagna: scatena un putiferio al Perrino

Reati contro la Pubblica Amministrazione a Matera: 11 arresti e sequestrati 8,2 mln

Case regards complaint by Jolanda di Savoia mayor

ROME, JAN 27 - Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini is under investigation for alleged abuse of office, daily newspaper il Resto del Carlino reported on Wednesday. The case stems from a complaint filed a year ago by the mayor of the town of Paolo Pezzolato. The complaint was backed up by a recording of a telephone conversation between the centre-left governor and the first citizen, according to the report. Pezzolato alleged that Bonaccini applied pressure so that other municipalities in the area would refuse to share employees with Jolanda di Savoia after his deputy mayor, Elisa Trombin, backed the governor's opponent in regional elections, the report said. (ANSA).

