E-R Governor Bonaccini probed for abuse of office - report
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, bimbo di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si indaga per istigazione al suicidio. Gioco online? «Non sappiamo»
Coronavirus Puglia, su 11790 test 995 nuovi casi: 30 i morti. Tasso di positività giù all'8,43%. Oltre 81mila vaccinati
Matera, truffa per fondi pubblici in agricoltura: 11 arresti, tra loro funzionari Ismea e Regione Basilicata. 22 indagati e sequestrati 8,2 mln. Le intercettazioni VD
ROME
27 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 27 - Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini is under investigation for alleged abuse of office, daily newspaper il Resto del Carlino reported on Wednesday. The case stems from a complaint filed a year ago by the mayor of the town of Paolo Pezzolato. The complaint was backed up by a recording of a telephone conversation between the centre-left governor and the first citizen, according to the report. Pezzolato alleged that Bonaccini applied pressure so that other municipalities in the area would refuse to share employees with Jolanda di Savoia after his deputy mayor, Elisa Trombin, backed the governor's opponent in regional elections, the report said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su