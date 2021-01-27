E-R Governor Bonaccini probed for abuse of office - report

ROME, JAN 27 - Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini is under investigation for alleged abuse of office, daily newspaper il Resto del Carlino reported on Wednesday. The case stems from a complaint filed a year ago by the mayor of the town of Paolo Pezzolato. The complaint was backed up by a recording of a telephone conversation between the centre-left governor and the first citizen, according to the report. Pezzolato alleged that Bonaccini applied pressure so that other municipalities in the area would refuse to share employees with Jolanda di Savoia after his deputy mayor, Elisa Trombin, backed the governor's opponent in regional elections, the report said. (ANSA).