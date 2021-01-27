Italy marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

ROME, JAN 27 - Italy marked Holocaust Remembrance Day with initiatives all over the nation on Wednesday. President Sergio Mattarella is presiding over a ceremony at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, with Giuseppe Conte, who resigned as premier on Tuesday but remains acting head of government, among those present. During the ceremony schools that distinguished themselves in the 19th 'I Giovani Ricordano la Shoah' (Young People Remember the Shoah) competition will be awarded prizes. January 27 is the anniversary of the day the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp in 1945. (ANSA).