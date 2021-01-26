2 Indian men arrested for fatal beating of Indian, 37

COVID: 10,593 new cases, 541 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, bimbo di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si indaga per istigazione al suicidio. Gioco online? «Non sappiamo»
Coronavirus, in Puglia 401 casi su 3949 test (10,1%). 32 decessi in un giorno.In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino
Coronavirus Puglia, su 11790 test 995 nuovi casi: 30 i morti. Tasso di positività giù all'8,43%. Oltre 81mila vaccinati
VICENZA
26 Gennaio 2021
VICENZA, JAN 26 - Two Indian men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of carrying out the fatal beating of a 37-year-old Indian man outside a factory at Arzignano near Vicenza Monday night. Police said all three were very drunk at the time of the beating. The pair were caught with their victim on CCTV shortly before the fight, police said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su