ROME
COVID: 10,593 new cases, 541 more victims

COVID: 10,593 new cases, 541 more victims

 
VICENZA
2 Indian men arrested for fatal beating of Indian, 37

2 Indian men arrested for fatal beating of Indian, 37

 
ROME
Soccer: Buffon reported for blasphemous phrase

Soccer: Buffon reported for blasphemous phrase

 
ROME
Soccer: Musacchio set to join Lazio from Milan

Soccer: Musacchio set to join Lazio from Milan

 
AVEZZANO
4 hikers 'swept away by avalanche' in Abruzzo

4 hikers 'swept away by avalanche' in Abruzzo

 
BRINDISI
Father and son arrested for murdering woman over drugs

Father and son arrested for murdering woman over drugs

 
NAPLES
15 arrested in Camorra sweep

15 arrested in Camorra sweep

 
ROME
Italy's growth prospects at risk with weak govt - Fitch

Italy's growth prospects at risk with weak govt - Fitch

 
ROME
Govt crisis at v.delicate moment - Osservatore Romano

Govt crisis at v.delicate moment - Osservatore Romano

 
ROME
COVID: 3 cases of Brazilian variant in Abruzzo

COVID: 3 cases of Brazilian variant in Abruzzo

 
ROME
FI in favour of govt of national unity - Tajani

FI in favour of govt of national unity - Tajani

 

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

 

Foggiatragedia
Orta Nova, donna morta in casa: si pensa ad un omicidio

Orta Nova, donna di 48 anni accoltellata in casa alla gola: sospetti su un 46enne.
A dare l'allarme alcuni vicini
A dare l'allarme alcuni vicini

 
Potenzaemergenza Covid
Basilicata, riapertura scuole: intensificare controlli aree di sosta automezzi trasporto pubblico

Basilicata, riapertura scuole: intensificare controlli aree di sosta automezzi trasporto pubblico

 
Bariemergenza Covid
Bari, Sos lanciato dalle guide turistiche: «Siamo senza lavoro da due anni»

Bari, Sos lanciato dalle guide turistiche: «Siamo senza lavoro da due anni»

 
TarantoIl virus
Covid 19 a Taranto, positivi docenti del Conservatorio: sospese le lezioni

Covid 19 a Taranto, positivi docenti del Conservatorio: sospese le lezioni

 
HomeIl caso
Crolla solaio di un capannone a S. Michele Salentino: un morto. Altri sotto le macerie

Crolla solaio di un capannone a San Michele Salentino: un morto e 4 feriti. Uno è in gravi condizioni

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, donna morì cadendo dalle scale mentre lavorava: 6 indagati

Lecce, donna morì cadendo dalle scale mentre lavorava: 6 indagati

 
BatL'incidente
Barletta, furgone contro autocarro sulla Sp 21: muore agricoltore 73enne

Barletta, furgone contro autocarro sulla Sp 21: muore agricoltore 73enne

 
MateraIl caso
Reati contro la Pubblica Amministrazione a Matera: 11 arresti e sequestrati 8,2 mln

Matera, truffa per fondi pubblici in agricoltura: 11 arresti, tra loro funzionari Ismea e Regione Basilicata. 22 indagati e sequestrati 8,2 mln. Le intercettazioni VD

 

Bari, bambino di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si ipoitizza suicidio

Bari, bimbo di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si indaga per istigazione al suicidio. Gioco online? «Non sappiamo»

Coronavirus, a Foggia padre e figlio avvocati muoiono a una settimana di distanza

Coronavirus, a Foggia padre e figlio avvocati muoiono a una settimana di distanza

Coronavirus, in Puglia 401 casi su 3949 test (10,1%). 32 decessi in un giorno. In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino

Coronavirus, in Puglia 401 casi su 3949 test (10,1%). 32 decessi in un giorno.In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino

Coronavirus Puglia, su 11790 test 995 nuovi positivi: 30 i morti. Positività all'8,4%

Coronavirus Puglia, su 11790 test 995 nuovi casi: 30 i morti. Tasso di positività giù all'8,43%. Oltre 81mila vaccinati

Puglia, bonus Covid di circa 63 euro per turno anche per personale 118

Puglia, bonus Covid di circa 63 euro per turno anche per personale 118

ROME

COVID: 10,593 new cases, 541 more victims

Positivity rate down to 4.1% from 5.98%

COVID: 10,593 new cases, 541 more victims

ROME, JAN 26 - Some 10,593 new COVID-19 cases and 541 more victims have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 8,561 new cases, and 420 new victims on Monday. There have been 257,034 coronavirus tests in Italy over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, with a positivity rate falling to 4.1% from 5.98% Monday. Intensive care cases fell by 49 and hospital admissions by 69. (ANSA).

