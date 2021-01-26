COVID: 10,593 new cases, 541 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, bimbo di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si indaga per istigazione al suicidio. Gioco online? «Non sappiamo»
Coronavirus, in Puglia 401 casi su 3949 test (10,1%). 32 decessi in un giorno.In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino
Coronavirus Puglia, su 11790 test 995 nuovi casi: 30 i morti. Tasso di positività giù all'8,43%. Oltre 81mila vaccinati
ROME
26 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 26 - Some 10,593 new COVID-19 cases and 541 more victims have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 8,561 new cases, and 420 new victims on Monday. There have been 257,034 coronavirus tests in Italy over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, with a positivity rate falling to 4.1% from 5.98% Monday. Intensive care cases fell by 49 and hospital admissions by 69. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su