COVID: 10,593 new cases, 541 more victims

ROME, JAN 26 - Some 10,593 new COVID-19 cases and 541 more victims have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 8,561 new cases, and 420 new victims on Monday. There have been 257,034 coronavirus tests in Italy over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, with a positivity rate falling to 4.1% from 5.98% Monday. Intensive care cases fell by 49 and hospital admissions by 69. (ANSA).