Soccer: Buffon reported for blasphemous phrase
ROME
26 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 26 - Italy and Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon has been reported to Italy's soccer tribunal for a blasphemous phrase he pronounced during a match against his old club Parma on December 19, the Italian soccer federation said Tuesday. Buffon, 42, said the incriminating phrase to teammate Manolo Portanova at the 80th minute of the game. (ANSA).
