Martedì 26 Gennaio 2021 | 18:28

ROME
Soccer: Buffon reported for blasphemous phrase

ROME
Soccer: Musacchio set to join Lazio from Milan

AVEZZANO
4 hikers 'swept away by avalanche' in Abruzzo

BRINDISI
Father and son arrested for murdering woman over drugs

NAPLES
15 arrested in Camorra sweep

ROME
Italy's growth prospects at risk with weak govt - Fitch

ROME
Govt crisis at v.delicate moment - Osservatore Romano

ROME
COVID: 3 cases of Brazilian variant in Abruzzo

ROME
FI in favour of govt of national unity - Tajani

NEW YORK
IMF cuts Italy 2021 growth forecast to 3%

AGRIGENTO
3 arrested for beating disabled on social media

Auteri incontentabile: «Dobbiamo migliorare»

Potenzaemergenza Covid
Basilicata, riapertura scuole: intensificare controlli aree di sosta automezzi trasporto pubblico

Bariemergenza Covid
Bari, Sos lanciato dalle guide turistiche: «Siamo senza lavoro da due anni»

FoggiaControlli dei CC
Rignano Garganico, 8 persone sorprese in bar sprovvisto di licenza: fioccano multe e sanzioni

TarantoIl virus
Covid 19 a Taranto, positivi docenti del Conservatorio: sospese le lezioni

HomeIl caso
Crolla solaio di un capannone a S. Michele Salentino: un morto. Altri sotto le macerie

LecceIl caso
Lecce, donna morì cadendo dalle scale mentre lavorava: 6 indagati

BatL'incidente
Barletta, furgone contro autocarro sulla Sp 21: muore agricoltore 73enne

MateraIl caso
Reati contro la Pubblica Amministrazione a Matera: 11 arresti e sequestrati 8,2 mln

Matera, truffa per fondi pubblici in agricoltura: 11 arresti, tra loro funzionari Ismea e Regione Basilicata. 22 indagati e sequestrati 8,2 mln.

 

Bari, bambino di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si ipoitizza suicidio

Coronavirus, a Foggia padre e figlio avvocati muoiono a una settimana di distanza

Coronavirus, in Puglia 401 casi su 3949 test (10,1%). 32 decessi in un giorno. In corso consegna 27mila dosi vaccino

Coronavirus Puglia, su 11790 test 995 nuovi positivi: 30 i morti. Positività all'8,4%

Puglia, bonus Covid di circa 63 euro per turno anche per personale 118

AVEZZANO

AVEZZANO, JAN 26 - Four hikers missing for three days in the Abruzzo mountains were probably swept away by an avalanche and died there earlier this week, rescue services said Tuesday. The four, from the town of Avezzano, went missing amid driving snow and gales on Mt Velino on Sunday. Search efforts in the area were hampered by more heavy snowfall on Tuesday. Even mountain rescue dogs were struggling. Rescue teams were also facing a fresh avalanche risk. A helicopter able to plant 'microcharges' to clear snow was sent to the scene. (ANSA).

Speciale Abbonamento
Gazzettaffari
Gazzetta Necrologie

