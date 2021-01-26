4 hikers 'swept away by avalanche' in Abruzzo

Soccer: Buffon reported for blasphemous phrase
AVEZZANO
26 Gennaio 2021
AVEZZANO, JAN 26 - Four hikers missing for three days in the Abruzzo mountains were probably swept away by an avalanche and died there earlier this week, rescue services said Tuesday. The four, from the town of Avezzano, went missing amid driving snow and gales on Mt Velino on Sunday. Search efforts in the area were hampered by more heavy snowfall on Tuesday. Even mountain rescue dogs were struggling. Rescue teams were also facing a fresh avalanche risk. A helicopter able to plant 'microcharges' to clear snow was sent to the scene. (ANSA).
