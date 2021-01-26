15 arrested in Camorra sweep

NAPLES, JAN 26 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 15 suspected members of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia in a sweep in and around Naples and as far away as Rome. Th eoperation took place in Castellammare di Stabia (province of Naples), Naples itself, Rome, Pompei (Naples), Santa Maria La Carità (Naples), Quarto (Naples) and Castel Volturno (Caserta). Those arrested are accused of drug trafficking and pushing, illegal weapons possession, and receiving stolen goods, police said. Police said the operation had enabled police to smash an emerging clan, led by Raffaele Polito and Silverio Onorato, dedicated to trafficking and distributing cocaine, hashish and marijuana at Castellammare di Stabia and other areas of Campania. The new rising clan had a fully fledged 'arsenal' of weapons, police said. Police seized 10 illegal handguns, two kalashnikovs, and over 500 munitions. They also seized drugs worth around 25,000 euros. (ANSA).