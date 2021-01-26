Father and son arrested for murdering woman over drugs

BRINDISI, JAN 26 - A father and son were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a 43-year-old woman who died on December 22 of injuries sustained in a beating two days earlier after a row over drugs near Brindisi. The men, Giovanni Vacchi, 41, and his son Christian, 21, are accused of murdering Sonia Nacci by beating her with punches, kicks and an iron bar. The woman died in hospital after her spleen was removed. Nacci had drug debts with the pair, police said. Despite this, she tried to buy more drugs from them and they responded with the beating, after pushing her to the ground and making her bang her head, police said. She told police she had been attacked by two men but did not give them any names. The incident took place at Ceglie Messapica. (ANSA).