Italy's growth prospects at risk with weak govt - Fitch

ROME
26 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 26 - Fitch said Tuesday that Italy's political crisis was making the "risks for economic policy worse" and said the consequences were unclear. The ratings agency said early elections are "improbable". But it added that the eventual arrival of a "substantially weaker government or continuing political uncertainty could damage the prospects of post-pandemic growth via a coherent economic strategy". It said the failure to implement "a credible post-pandemic growth strategy" featuring the "efficient use of Next Generation EU funds would reduce the probability of stabilization and reduction of the debt-to-GDP ratio". (ANSA).
